LYNDON CENTER — Passing through downtown Lyndonville on just about any spring, summer or fall day, you would find it hard to not see a handful of classic, modified, and/or souped-up cars, trucks, or motorcycles on the road or parked on the side of the street. At times it seems as if they are around every street corner and you would swear that a big car show must have been in town. Seeing an opportunity to bring the community together, Lyndon Institute is looking to bring those vehicles to their campus for the first-ever 2019 Cruise Into Fall auto cruise-in.
An auto or car cruise-in differs from a traditional car show in that awards and honors are not presented. It is more about bringing like-minded motorists together to talk shop, share stories, tips and tricks, and show off their automobiles. LI has had a long history of car enthusiasts among its students and staff, and if you have ever been to LI’s Prom Parade, you would see that storied tradition as you watched prom attendees arriving in a large variety of hot rods and classic automobiles. By holding a cruise-in on their campus, it seemed like a logical progression to bring the greater community into the fold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.