LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute announced an online diploma program through the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VTVLC), an organization that works with Vermont schools to facilitate online learning.
Currently, students from Lyndon Institute and other Vermont schools can take online courses on campus, at home, or abroad through an online learning environment provided by VTVLC in which they are taught by Lyndon Institute teachers and other Vermont licensed educators. However, the option to now earn a Lyndon Institute diploma through coursework completed entirely online through VTVLC while living abroad or being homeschooled is a new offering from LI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.