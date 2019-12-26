Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Troy Ruggles talks to Danville Fire Chief Troy Cochran outside a residence on Pumpkin Hill Road in Danville in August. Ruggles had been on a team of firefighters who went inside the residence at 544 Pumpkin Hill Road to help extinguish a fire. Chief Cochran said the fire was contained to one corner room of the residence. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
Multiple fire crews rushed to Main Street in St. Johnsbury the night of July 9, 2009 to battle a fire that destroyed multiple businesses and led to the demolition of three buildings. Ten years later, the large lot remains vacant. (File Photo)
A St. Johnsbury Firefighter perched atop a fire truck shoots water at a home on Crepeault Hill Road in St. Johnsbury that was destroyed on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Troy Ruggles talks to Danville Fire Chief Troy Cochran outside a residence on Pumpkin Hill Road in Danville in August. Ruggles had been on a team of firefighters who went inside the residence at 544 Pumpkin Hill Road to help extinguish a fire. Chief Cochran said the fire was contained to one corner room of the residence. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
A fire on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury on Saturday burned part of an old industrial building. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Multiple fire crews rushed to Main Street in St. Johnsbury the night of July 9, 2009 to battle a fire that destroyed multiple businesses and led to the demolition of three buildings. Ten years later, the large lot remains vacant. (File Photo)
Another town has joined St. Johnsbury’s search for a fire department regionalization plan.
The Lyndon Select Board voted unanimously on Monday to contribute a local match of up to $2,500 toward a $30,000 municipal planning grant to hire a consultant to study the issue and facilitate a regionalization conversation. The grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development is being administered by Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.