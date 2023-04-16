Lyndon Land Use Officials To Determine Who Approves Permits For Non-Conforming Renovations

LYNDON — The downtown area is filled with many “non-conforming” structures that pre-date zoning regulations and fail to meet front, side and rear setback requirements.
For years, when someone wanted to renovate one of those older buildings, permit approval was granted through the more difficult, expensive and time-consuming Development Review Board process.
Now, that could change.
The Planning Commission (which writes the by-laws) and the Development Review Board (which follows them) will sit down together in the near future to discuss the issue, and come up with a clear determination.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton believes non-conforming home and business renovations should be permitted by the quicker and cheaper Zoning Administrator process, as long as they don’t increase non-conformance.
She told the Planning Commission on April 12 that a streamlined process would support community revitalization efforts.
“Most non-conforming structures are in the historic settlement districts. So you’re looking at all of Lyndon Corner, all of Lyndon Center, most of Main Street, and all of downtown Lyndonville. The very area that we have been trying to improve the look of,” Gratton said.
Meanwhile, she said, requiring DRB approval may cause some property owners to postpone, or forego, building improvements.
“Most people will say screw it and let the buildings fall into greater disrepair, and that runs contrary to what [the Planning Commission’s] intention is,” Gratton said.
ONGOING ISSUE
Land use officials have debated the matter for months.
It stems from a disagreement over Gratton’s plans to replace a torn-down front porch at 1393 Back Center Rd., a non-conforming structure.
In December, the Development Review Board determined she needed DRB approval.
They cited Section 5.2 of the by-laws, which states that a discontinued non-conforming use — like the removed porch — may be re-established as long as DRB determines it will not have “adverse impacts.”
In February, the Planning Commission backed Gratton.
The commission argued the new porch would have a smaller footprint and not represent a substantial change. They pointed to Section 5.3 of the by-laws, which states that “a non-conforming structure may be maintained, repaired, and replaced provided that such action does not increase the degree of non-compliance in any respect.”
However, that wasn’t the end of it.
The Planning Commission reconsidered in March and determined DRB approval was required.
The PC moved to amend Section 5.3, to ensure that work on non-conforming structures meeting the criteria must be done “with DRB approval.”
But on Wednesday, after reviewing a memo from Gratton, the Planning Commission doubled back, withdrew the proposed amendment, and called for a meeting with DRB to discuss the matter.
STATUS QUO
When presenting her memo, Gratton illustrated how the status quo impacted permit applications.
“I had [someone] come in [who] wants to convert an office building on Main Street to a single household dwelling. The building is non-conforming, it doesn’t meet the setbacks. So all of a sudden for [them] to change that use, from one permitted use to another, [they’re] having to undergo a quite lengthy [process],” she said.
Commissioner Dan Guest shared a similar personal experience.
Guest recently purchased a residential building on Charles Street and intends to renovate two old, weathered porches.
“They are just the existing porches, the deck boards are in bad shape,” he said. “[I thought] I’ll just slap some new deckboards on.”
But after conferring with the Zoning Administrator, Guest was told DRB permit approval would probably be required.
“I’m not changing the footprint of it, I’m not removing the columns, I’m not touching the roof. I’m just fixing the existing structure and decking,” he said. “Now it looks like it’s going to have to go through the DRB because it’s a non-conforming structure, because it doesn’t meet setbacks. All of a sudden part of this summer might go by before it starts.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.