LYNDON — The town will have its say.
Belatedly.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services on Thursday filed zoning permit applications with the town for a planned three-building, 8-bed residential facility on Cornerstone Lane.
The permit applications were submitted months after renovation work began, fueling tensions between the nonprofit and area residents.
Neighbors to the project claim NKHS intentionally ducked the town zoning process in order to avoid abutter notification and sneak the project through. They fear one component of the proposal, a short-term “crisis unit,” poses a safety threat to the community.
NKHS officials have responded that the permitting snafu was an unfortunate oversight.
Nicole Gratton, the town’s Zoning Administrator, said late-arriving permit applications are not unheard of in Lyndon, but they are problematic.
“They really should have come to us beforehand,” she said.
CRISIS UNIT
NKHS seeks change-of-use permits for two of the three parcels that make up the Cornerstone Lane complex.
One of those is the proposed crisis unit site at 133 Cornerstone. It will require Development Review Board approval. No hearing date has been set.
The two-bed crisis unit would serve the social service non-profits’ Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (IDDS) and Adult Mental Health Services (AMHS) divisions.
Crisis unit stays would be short-term (typically one or two days) until the person is treated and placed in a residential setting, according to NKHS.
Members of the Vail Action Alliance, a resident group formed in opposition to the project, worry the crisis unit will bring potentially dangerous people (such as sex offenders and convicted felons) into their community. They are concerned the facility will be understaffed, with minimal security.
NKHS officials have stressed the crisis unit would be manned by specially trained staff and provide around-the-clock oversight of anyone housed there.
They plan to meet with VAA members in the near future to discuss concerns over staffing, training, security and operations, among other things.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services will not be allowed to operate the crisis until a permit is issued, however remodeling work on the building can continue, Gratton noted.
TWO OTHER PARCELS
Northeast Kingdom Human Services also filed a change-of-use permit application for a second Cornerstone Lane parcel, 188 Cornerstone.
NKHS plans to use 188 Cornerstone as a five-bed, long-term residential home for IDDS clients, which is an allowed use under rural residential zoning. Because of that, the permit application only requires administrative approval, which will be granted once NKHS pays the required $55 fee, Gratton said.
No change-of-use permit is required for the third and final parcel, 142 Cornerstone, which will house a combination of administrative office space and a single IDDS apartment.
NKHS is the designated social services agency for the region, and its IDDS program serves approximately 330 clients (at any given time) in Orleans, Essex and Caledonia Counties.
To address a lack of beds, NKHS purchased the three-building Cornerstone Lane property on Feb. 26 for $475,000. Renovation work is expected to cost up to $415,000 more.
While they obtained occupancy permits from the state fire marshal, they failed to secure other town and state permits.
They finally took action when the matter was raised by local residents earlier this month.
In addition to filing with the town, NKHS submitted plans to the District Environmental Commission to determine if Act 250 permits are required. That determination is pending.
