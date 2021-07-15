LYNDON — Help wanted.
Lyndon is looking for upwards of 7 volunteers to serve on a new town Energy Committee.
Why join? The Energy Committee could make a big difference.
Similar committees elsewhere have led efforts to lower energy costs, while reducing the environmental impacts.
In the process, they have helped towns, businesses and households to save big bucks on their electric and heating bills.
If all goes according to plan, the Lyndon Energy Committee will convene later this year and will meet for approximately two hours per month. Those interested should contact Zoning Administrator Nicole Gratton at ZoningAndPlanning@LyndonVT.org.
Gratton hopes the committee will attract people of varying ages and backgrounds, from Lyndon Electric Department officials to high school students.
“I would like to have a wide range of perspectives and voices,” she said.
As a first order of business, the Energy Committee will be tasked with creating a town Energy Plan. In addition to outlining best practices, the plan would include action items.
The town would take on some action items, such as energy audits for municipal buildings.
Others would be carried out by Energy Committee members, like educational outreach efforts at the weekly farmer’s market.
The energy committee could also unlock grant funding for energy-related projects.
In other places, energy committees have pursued wide-ranging initiatives that address various issues, such as: Renewable energy, public transportation, building weatherproofing, electric vehicle infrastructure, and outreach efforts designed to educate people on energy efficiency and conservation.
INCREASINGLY POPULAR
The recently completed 2020 Envision Lyndon Town Report called for the Energy Committee to be formed this year. Barring the unexpected, Lyndon would join a growing movement.
There are 135 energy committee across Vermont and 11 in the Northeast Kingdom, according to the Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network.
That includes energy committees listed in Cabot, Canaan, Craftsbury, Danville, Glover, Greensboro, Hardwick, Peacham, Ryegate, St. Johnsbury and Sutton.
The St. Johnsbury Energy Committee re-formed in April 2019 after the death of its founder, Jim Wuertele.
Wuertele led efforts to install LED lightbulbs in all St. Johnsbury streetlights, which saved the town $75,000 annually.
Prior to COVID-19 the St. J Energy Committee provided informational tables at public events, demonstrated electric vehicles and lawnmowers, held a weatherization seminar, promoted power company incentives, and opened discussions with local schools about increasing education and action around climate change.
More recently the 10-member committee encouraged NEK residents to shop local, to reduce their carbon footprint during the pandemic.
