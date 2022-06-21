Lyndon/Lyndonville Merger Committee Holds First Meeting

LYNDON — The town-village merger committee held its first meeting earlier this month.
As a first step, they will review a 2006 merger proposal.
Committee members are in the process of reviewing those documents and will report back at the committee’s next meeting at the municipal building on Friday at 8 a.m.
In addition, Lyndon Electric Department manager Jon Elwell will review the potential merger from LED’s standpoint.
The committee is expected to develop a merger proposal by September and put it to voters at the midterm elections in November.
The committee was formed in response to strong voter support.
In March, a warning article asking if the town and village should explore the feasibility of a merger passed with 79 percent town meeting and 100 percent village meeting support.
A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.
The 2006 merger proposal will serve as the framework for a renewed effort. It would have to be updated, and adjusted to current circumstances.
Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency. They combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each).
An approved merger would allow for the continued consolidation of town-village governments and services.
As a result, Lyndon and Lyndonville would be able to combine operating budgets, annual meetings, and the highway and public works departments.
A merger is a multi-step process and would also require legislative ratification.
The Vermont Secretary of State lists 31 town and village mergers since 1927. The most recent were Milton Village and Milton Town in 2003, Bradford Village and Bradford Town in 2004, Cabot Village and Cabot Town in 2010, North Westminster and Westminster in 2010, and Northfield Village and Northfield Town in 2013.
