Lyndon-Lyndonville Merger Official

LYNDON — Done deal.
The Town of Lyndon-Village of Lyndonville merger became official on Monday when Gov. Phil Scott signed the enabling legislation, House Bill 490.
It takes effect July 1.
Select Board Chair Chris Thompson hailed the completed merger as a sign of progress.
“Everyone wants government to deliver basic public services as effectively and efficiently as possible, and that was the primary goal of this merger initiative. Lyndon’s residents will now move forward together as one Town, rather than with an ‘us’ and ‘them’ mindset,” Thompson said. “The will of the voters was to become a unified group of citizens working to solve our challenges together. I’m hopeful that more people will become involved in bringing about the change they want to see for the future of our community.”
With the stroke of a pen, Scott ended the Village of Lyndonville’s 157-year run.
Incorporated in 1866, Lyndonville was founded as a railroad company village with employee housing, train repair and maintenance facilities, “and all the frills of modern 1860s life, from water supply to the post office, and from parks to merchants – actually drawing the heart of the town away from the settlement of Lyndon Corner, to the new economic heart of town,” wrote the North Star Monthly.
Today the village is a heavily-trafficked stretch of retail, restaurants, parks and homes with a population of around 1,200.
Changes under the merger agreement will be phased in over the next six months.
As a first step, the five-member Village Trustees will be dissolved.
Two trustees (Susan Mills, Christopher Hunter) will be appointed to the Lyndon Select Board, which will expand from three to five members.
The remaining trustees will form a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Over the second half of the year, some signage will be changed over. However, the Lyndonville Police and Fire Departments will retain their name for the foreseeable future.
Town and village budgets will not merge until Jan. 1, 2024.
BACKGROUND
A nine-member Merger Steering Committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26, 2022, voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
Notably, the merger proposal will combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department will be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon will be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers will pay approximately $189 more and village taxpayers will pay approximately $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Voters will determine if the unified tax rate takes effect in 2024 or is phased in over three years.
Proponents of the merger said a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to improve the downtown area.
The Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
Former state Rep. Marty Feltus said the town-village merger process was the product of careful work and thoughtful decisions and would result in a better Lyndon.
“The merger concept and proposal has been reviewed and revised by village and town residents and officials several times in recent years. The November 2022 proposal gained widespread support across the community and we are grateful to the legislature for a few clarifying tweaks,” she said. “Streamlined operations and better service for our residents will be the outcome of this organizational change.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.