Lyndon, Lyndonville To Form Merger Committee

LYNDON — Efforts to merge Lyndon and Lyndonville are proceeding to the next step.

The Select Board and Village Trustees on Wednesday agreed to form a committee to craft a merger proposal.

The nine-member committee will include two members of the public.

Those interested should submit letters of interest to Town Administrator Justin Smith (justin@lyndonvt.org) by Friday, April 29.

The remaining seven members will be Selectman Dan Daley, Trustee Doug Conly, Lyndon Electric Department Manager Jonathan Elwell, Smith, one employee each from Lyndon Public Works and Lyndonville Highway, and a member to be determined.

The committee is expected to develop a merger proposal by September and put it to voters at the midterm elections in November.

The committee was formed in response to strong voter support.

Last month, a warning article asking if the town and village should explore the feasibility of a merger passed with 79 percent town meeting and 100 percent village meeting support.

A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.

The 2006 merger proposal would serve as the framework for a renewed effort. It would have to be updated, and adjusted to current circumstances.

Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency. They combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each).

An approved merger would allow for the continued consolidation of town-village governments and services.

As a result, Lyndon and Lyndonville would be able to combine operating budgets, annual meetings, and the highway and public works departments.

A merger is a multi-step process and would also require legislative ratification.

