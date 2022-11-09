Lyndon, Lyndonville Voters Approve Town-Village Merger

LYNDON — Voters on Tuesday approved a town-village merger.
The proposal to unite Lyndon and Lyndonville into a single municipal entity was OK’d by 59 percent of town voters and 84 percent of village voters.
Next, the draft Town Charter will be submitted for legislative approval. Barring setbacks, the merger will take effect on July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
The nine-member Merger Steering Committee worked for four months on the plan. The committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon would be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers would pay $189 more and village taxpayers would pay $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Proponents of the merger say a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to improve the downtown area.
The Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
