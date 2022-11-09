Lyndon, Lyndonville Voters Approve Town-Village Merger
Buy Now

Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto

LYNDON — Voters on Tuesday approved a town-village merger.

The proposal to unite Lyndon and Lyndonville into a single municipal entity was OK’d by 59 percent of town voters and 84 percent of village voters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments