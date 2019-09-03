Randy Burrington, a 61-year-old Lyndon resident, was cited for allegedly violating conditions of release Aug. 26 in Lyndon. According to a report, police were called to a report of people being disorderly and yelling. While speaking with Burrington, it was found he had violated conditions of release, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
Burrington is due in Caledonia County Superior Court Oct. 21.
