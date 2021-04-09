LYNDONVILLE — Branden Daigle, 25, of Lyndonville was cited for reckless endangerment after police allege he pointed a firearm at a neighbor.

Lyndonville police received a call at 7:17 p.m. on April 8 about a neighbor dispute at about 7:17 p.m. at 427 Main St. Officer Jason Harris says Daigle pointed a firearm at a neighbor, causing her to fear for her life.

Daigle was arrested for reckless endangerment, processed at the Lyndonville Police Department, and released on conditions.

