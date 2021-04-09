LYNDONVILLE — Branden Daigle, 25, of Lyndonville was cited for reckless endangerment after police allege he pointed a firearm at a neighbor.
Lyndonville police received a call at 7:17 p.m. on April 8 about a neighbor dispute at about 7:17 p.m. at 427 Main St. Officer Jason Harris says Daigle pointed a firearm at a neighbor, causing her to fear for her life.
Daigle was arrested for reckless endangerment, processed at the Lyndonville Police Department, and released on conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.