Lyndonville Police responded to 599 Main St., Apt. 2 for a report of a domestic dispute on Wednesday evening.
As a result of the investigation, Angel L. Morales Cordova, 22, of Lyndon was charged with aggravated domestic assault for assaulting a female inside the residence say police. Morales Cordova had left the residence prior to police arrival and was located several hours later operating a motor vehicle in the area of the residence. After contact was made it was determined that Morales Cordova was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, report police. During the processing for the charges, Morales Cordova kicked the door to the holding area, damaging the door, then kicked a Lyndonville officer as well as a Vermont state trooper, who was assisting with the case.
