Lyndon Man Arrested On Several Charges
St. Johnsbury Police

ST. JOHNSBURY — On June 1 St. Johnsbury police officers were dispatched to 1658 Main St for a report of a vehicle blaring the horn. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Christopher Degreenia.

“Degreenia was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, with a loaded AR-15, chambered in .556 and equipped with a scope and 30-round magazine, propped up on his knee,” stated St. Johnsbury police officer Davis Guyer. “When I removed the firearm from the vehicle, I noticed the bolt was closed. I pulled the charging handle back and observed a rifle cartridge in the chamber. Degreenia has a curfew to be in Lyndonville, which he was in violation of.” Degreenia, 33, of Lyndon, was arrested for violating his conditions of release and the loaded long gun in a motor vehicle.

