Lyndon Man Arrested On Several Charges

ST. JOHNSBURY — On June 1 St. Johnsbury police officers were dispatched to 1658 Main St for a report of a vehicle blaring the horn. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Christopher Degreenia.
“Degreenia was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, with a loaded AR-15, chambered in .556 and equipped with a scope and 30-round magazine, propped up on his knee,” stated St. Johnsbury police officer Davis Guyer. “When I removed the firearm from the vehicle, I noticed the bolt was closed. I pulled the charging handle back and observed a rifle cartridge in the chamber. Degreenia has a curfew to be in Lyndonville, which he was in violation of.” Degreenia, 33, of Lyndon, was arrested for violating his conditions of release and the loaded long gun in a motor vehicle.
While searching Degreenia, Ofcr. Guyer pulled out a clear round plastic container with a white rock-like substance inside. Field test showed the rock-like substance to be consistent with the chemical makeup of cocaine, and weighed approximately .7 grams. When the magazine was emptied, it was found to hold eight more rifle cartridges.
A check of Degreenia’s criminal record showed he was disqualified from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont due to prior criminal convictions.
Degreenia was brought to Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Unit for arraignment. He was charged with prohibited persons in possession of a firearm, loaded long gun in a motor vehicle, violation of conditions of release, and cocaine possession. He was lodged on $200 bail at Northeastern Correctional Complex, and flash-cited into Caledonia Court June 1.
