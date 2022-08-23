Lyndon Man Charged With Embezzling From Food Shelf, Thrift Store

In this file photo from August 2017, work begins on the East Burke Congregational Church steeple. Last week, Vermont State Police cited a Lyndon man for embezzling from the church. (File Photo by Patrick Lovett)
LYNDON — A Lyndon man was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court after being charged with embezzlement on Aug. 23. It was the second separate allegation of embezzlement levied against Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon in the last week.
Lyndonville police chief Jack Harris received a complaint of embezzlement on Aug. 22 from the Lyndon Area Thrift Store And Emergency Food Shelf. Police believe that Prevost, acting as the treasurer for the organization, wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others from the agency’s checking account.
Previously, on Aug. 18 state police reported that he allegedly embezzled money from the East Burke Congregational Church on four separate occasions in July. In that case, the amount of money embezzled was not reported, but the trooper noted that church staff referred to it as “a large sum.” Prevost’s role within the church that would put him in contact with its funds was not reported.
Prevost was cited to Caledonia County Court on Oct. 17 for the alleged embezzlement at the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf. The investigation is continuing to obtain the final amount of the embezzlement, Chief Harris said.
On the charge levied in connection with the East Burke Congregational Church incident, Prevost was cited to appear on Sept. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.
