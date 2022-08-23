Lyndon Man Charged With Embezzling From Food Shelf, Thrift Store
In this file photo from August 2017, work begins on the East Burke Congregational Church steeple. Last week, Vermont State Police cited a Lyndon man for embezzling from the church. (File Photo by Patrick Lovett)

LYNDON — A Lyndon man was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court after being charged with embezzlement on Aug. 23. It was the second separate allegation of embezzlement levied against Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon in the last week.

Lyndonville police chief Jack Harris received a complaint of embezzlement on Aug. 22 from the Lyndon Area Thrift Store And Emergency Food Shelf. Police believe that Prevost, acting as the treasurer for the organization, wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others from the agency’s checking account.

