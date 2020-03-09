Justin Servidori, a 21-year-old Lyndon resident, was accused of driving under the influence Feb. 22 after a crash.

Vermont State Police said they responded to the intersection of Red Village Road and Sugar Maple Road in Lyndon around 10:30 p.m. Following an investigation, Servidori was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court March 9.

