Visiting Judge Thomas A. Zonay ordered a Lyndon man held without bail following an alleged assault early Monday morning.

Trevor Gaouette, 31, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to drunken driving, simple assault, felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, felony 2nd degree domestic assault and five counts of violating conditions of release.

