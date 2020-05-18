A Lyndon man has been accused of committing a sexual assault late Sunday night.
Eric S. Bollman, 37, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of felony sexual assault - no consent, felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and misdemeanor interference with access to emergency services and was ordered held without bail by Judge Michael J. Harris Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to state police affidavits, Bollman was charged with assaulting a 29 year-old female after troopers responded to a 911 call from a residence on Little Egypt Road in Lyndon at 11:43 p.m. on May 17.
“Defendant had been drinking all afternoon,” wrote Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski in her motion to hold Bollman without bail.
“Defendant began getting physically and verbally aggressive with her…The defendant’s actions combined with his history of failing to abide by court imposed conditions of release are such that his release creates a substantial threat of physical violence.”
Police say Bollman had blood-shot, watery, eyes and his shirt was ripped and bloody when he was detained by police and provided a preliminary breath test which indicated a blood alcohol content of .128 percent.
Bollman is also accused of throwing the alleged victim’s cell phone into the woods when she attempted to call for help during the assault.
Police say Bollman has a criminal record with two prior convictions for domestic assault, four failures to appear in court and nine convictions for violating conditions of release.
If convicted of all the new charges Bollman faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison and $40,000 in fines.
