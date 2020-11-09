Lyndon Man Held Without Bail

A Lyndonville man with a lengthy history of domestic assault convictions has been ordered held without bail after he allegedly choked a woman in front of a young child.

Christopher King, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday in Caledonia County Superior Court to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and second degree aggravated domestic assault — prior conviction. King also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. King is now being detained at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

