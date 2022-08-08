Lyndon Man Jailed Over The Weekend After Being Accused Of Assault

A Lyndon man has been accessed of assaulting a 36-year-old woman at a residence on Friday.
Skyler T. Woods, 32, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to charges of misdemeanor domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set bail at $500 and conditions of release.
The judge also included an order that Woods only be released into the custody of a court appointed custodian identified as Christina Kittredge at her home located at 499 Main St. in Lyndonville.
Caledonia Superior Court
Caledonia County States Attorney Jessica Zaleski, who had interviewed Kittredge, had objected to her being named as Woods’ release custodian.
“There’s nothing in what Miss Kittredge had to say that makes me comfortable enough that she would be able to address what are clearly some heightened violent states by Mr. Woods,” said Zaleski. “While her intentions are great - and I think she’s doing a great thing trying to be a great friend - I think that’s just not enough here. We’ve had Mr. Woods in court a number of times modifying these conditions and addressing them. There’s still violations. He’s been under a 24-hour curfew. It’s not working. We have two other pending dockets with the same victim.”
Zaleski also noted that Kittredge’s apartment was less than two miles away from the alleged victim’s residence and that Kittredge had just recently met Woods.
“I think they’ve only known each other a couple of months,” said Zaleski. “She’s not aware of his history. She’s not aware of the behavior patterns or the struggles with substance abuse such that she would be able to protect herself or anybody else.”
But the judge decided to appoint Kittredge as the custodian anyway. Court appointed custodians are required to report any violations of conditions of release by a defendant.
Lyndonville Police said they received a call from the alleged victim on Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m. who said Woods had beaten her up at her home at about 9 a.m. in the morning.
She told police that Woods had been out all night and returned home around 5 a.m. and that he was subject to a 24-hour curfew ordered by the court related to a prior criminal charge.
“Woods slammed (the alleged victim) into the bedroom door and held her there using his forearm to her throat,” wrote Lyndonville Police Ofc. Daniel Renaudette in his report. “Woods stated that he was going to ‘FIX’ her. (The alleged victim) perceives this as he is going to kill her. She said she was in fear for her life. Woods goes down the stairs…turns around and uses his forearm to again pin (her) by the throat and pushes her back up the stairs…two juveniles were present in the room while this took place.”
Police said the alleged victim had two bruises on her right arm and one on her left all dark in color. Woods was jailed over the weekend until his arraignment on Monday.
Woods faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $6,000 in fines.
