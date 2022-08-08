Lyndon Man Jailed Over The Weekend After Being Accused Of Assault
Buy Now

Skyler T. Woods

A Lyndon man has been accessed of assaulting a 36-year-old woman at a residence on Friday.

Skyler T. Woods, 32, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to charges of misdemeanor domestic assault and violating conditions of release.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments