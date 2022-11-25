Lyndon Mom Accused Of Assault, Destroying Son’s Pot Pipe
Nora Irick, of Lyndon, appears from a video room inside Northeast Regional Correctional Facility during her Caledonia Superior Court arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

A Lyndon woman who claimed she wanted her 22-year-old son out of her home was jailed Tuesday after first allegedly destroying her son’s bong and marijuana smoking pipe and then later allegedly assaulting the son.

Nora Irick, 45, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of unlawful mischief, for the bong and pipe destruction, domestic assault and violating a condition of release.

