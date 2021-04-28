Lyndon Native Named To Top Harness Racing Appointment

It started at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds.
That’s where harness racing got its hooks into Ernie Gaskin as a 20-year-old. It was the start of a long trip as a harness horse race trainer that’s taken him to Saratoga Speedway, to the Breeders Cup, and most recently, to a prestigious position with his March 28 appointment to the Hambletonian Society Board.
From his love of the sport his entire family has become involved in harness racing, and his unanimous voting onto the HSB “is one of the highest honors in all of harness racing,” says his daughter Emily, ALSO A TRAINER. “The Hambletonian Society services 147 of harness racing’s richest and most prestigious events at 13 different tracks, including its most prominent race, the Hambletonian for 3-year-old trotters, its filly division, the Hambletonian Oaks and the sport’s championship series, the Breeders Crown.” The organization was responsible for the disbursement of more than $18 million in purses last year, she added.
He was one of three to be appointed to the board. It came as a surprise to no one; Gaskin has been among the elite in Standardbred racing since the 1970s. He served as an assistant trainer for Bill Haughton before moving to Indiana and overseeing operations at Howard Peterson’s Viking Meadows Farm. From there, he was instrumental in developing and creating Crimson Lane Farm, just minutes from Harrah’s Hoosier Park, where he continues to develop young horses and experience success.
In recent years, Gaskin has had such greats as Jammin Joshua, American Girl and Two O B Wonkenobi. As a trainer, he has 750 career wins with earnings in excess of $7.7 million and has leading trainer titles to his credit, including Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
The entire Gaskin family is involved in racing. His wife, Darla, works alongside him in the stable and helps with operations at Crimson Lane Farm. Their daughter, Amanda, who is a basketball coach at Pendleton Height High School in Indiana, also works in the barn while their other daughter, Emily Ratcliff, works in the barn along with serving as the race marketing manager and on-air racing commentator for Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
Ernie lived in Lyndonville all his life until the late 70s, when he was exposed to standardbred horses through his best friend, Steve Birchard whose father had horses at Lyndonville Fairground and raced at Saratoga Raceway. “I worked for The W.R Haughton Stable which was the largest stable in the world, won the Little Brown Jug and all of the major stake races for standardbreds, including the Hambletonian,” he recalled in an email to the Caledonian Record.
That foundation took Gaskin to Anderson, Indiana in 1990, where he’s been ever since. He was appointed in 1994 to the Standardbred Breed Development Advisory Commission as one of the early advocates for the future of harness racing in the Hoosier State. The work of that commission shaped the legislation that brought pari-mutuel racing to the state. Some 25 years later, Indiana-breeds compete on the national stage, and Hoosier Park has hosted the Breeders Crown to record-breaking events on two occasions.
Both Ernie, who turns 67 on May 18, and Emily have fond memories of the NEK. A Vermont state champion in two track and field events, shot put and high jump, Ernie also was on the Vikings football and basketball teams. “We have a log home in Granby and visit often, skiing, snowmobiling, and fly fishing,” he said.
He has fond recollections of what was then known as the Lyndonville Fairgrounds. “A lot of memories there,” he said. “My father ran the VFW booth. We had horse racing there and I helped the Birchards race their horses there. It was always a big week – a great event. Always enjoyed going to the [Bandstand] Park too and the concerts on Wednesday nights. That’s when you could buy a candy bar for a nickel.”
