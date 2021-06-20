LYNDONVILLE — A report from the US Army Corps of Engineers which outlined major buyout and flood-proofing suggestions for dozens of homes and business properties in the flood-proof areas of the village led to town officials doing some digging and finding out more about the report and its implications in recent days.
Ken Mason, chair of the Lyndon Planning Commission, said he followed up on the more than 130-page report which came to the attention of the commission and the Lyndon Select Board recently, as well as the town’s Development Review Board (DRB).
At the Planning Commission’s June 9 meeting, the report, which caught town officials unaware, was the subject of much discussion.
Since that meeting, Mason said in an email over the weekend, town officials including himself, have had two recent conversations with staff from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VT DEC) and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
June 11 Memo
On June 11, Mason wrote in a memo to Planning Commission members and other interested parties, “As I advised you at our June 9th PC meeting, Curtis (Carpenter, a Lyndon DRV member), Marty (Feltus, Lyndon State Representative and a former longtime Lyndon elected official) and I were going to have a phone conversation with Rob Evans, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VT DEC) the following day at 10 a.m., which we did and it ended at 11:12 a.m. So, we had a good discussion and covered all of the items we discussed last evening and more. Rob was very candid with us and was a wealth of information.”
“After listening to his remarks about why the State told the US Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) that they’re not interested in continuing to be the Non-Federal Sponsor after the feasibility study is completed, it, in part, seems to relate to mainly poor communications and the lack of the USACE keeping the State up to date on its activity and in the loop,” Mason explained.
Mason went on, “Rob explained that it wasn’t until draft project recommendations came out that the State (realized) that there were significant differences in their flood remediation approaches and philosophies. One difference is their concept of what they deemed structural components to be considered for remediation. The USACE seemed more interested in levees, dikes and other diversion type earthworks, rather than bridges (dry bridge and Route 5 bridge), floodplain restoration and things of that nature. Another has to do with buyouts of flood threatened properties.”
“The study states that the NFS is not in favor of buyouts and according to Rob that is not true. The State absolutely supports ‘voluntary buyouts’, but in addition to that, the USACE wanted the State to also say that they’d use eminent domain to buyout properties that didn’t volunteer to sell,” Mason explained in the memo.
Mason told members of the Planning Commission in the follow-up report, “That was a primary deal breaker and the State told the USACE that they couldn’t support that, resulting in recommended alternatives focusing on elevation and flood-proofing and that they would not be the NFS for any projects moving forward. Another difference had to do with dredging. The USACE treats dredging as a possible alternative remediation and Vermont Stream Alteration regulations do not allow for large scale dredging, but only limited to when it would solve an immediate existing danger. These are some of the differences and reasons between the USACE and the VT DEC that led to the recommended alternatives in the feasibility study.”
“VT DEC is not willing, at this time, to be the NFS for the implementation phase as they do not have the human resource capacity nor the required 35 percent non-federal share to cover project costs. So, things are sort of up in the air now. Without an NFS, the feasibility study will probably end up sitting on the shelf somewhere and collect dust. We wondered how much actual remediation work could have been done here in Lyndon if the money had been spent on actual remediation and not on studies,” noted Mason. “We asked if there is a possibility that another NFS might appear and were told yes, but that the new sponsor would have to figure out how they’d come up with 35 percent of the project costs and carry out the necessary administrative tasks.”
June 16 Memo
On June 16, Mason sent a second update to members of the Planning Commission and other interested parties, sharing details from the conversation he, Carpenter and Feltus had with the US Army Corps of Engineers.
“Yesterday, Marty Curtis and I had an about 1-hour discussion with Janet Cote and Christopher Hatfield at the US Army Corp of Engineers. Our discussion began by discussing the memo that I sent out regarding our discussion with the VT Department of Conservation (VT DEC) and the current relationship between the USACE and VT DEC regarding the VT DEC withdrawing from being the Non-Federal Sponsor (NFS). I pointed out that there were several reasons mentioned by the VT DEC and went through them. The first discussed had to do with the acquisition and relocation of residential properties (also known as buyouts) under USACE policy, buyouts are not voluntary, so the NFS must exercise its power of Eminent Domain for properties that are not included in the Recommended Plan. The VT DEC said ‘no way’ and that put the kibosh to the National Economic Development (NED) plan because it includes residential buyouts and non-residential flood-proofing. Full participation in the NED plan was estimated to cost $18,357,000.”
Mason noted, “During May 2020, the NFS present a Locally Preferred Plan (LPP) as an alternative to the NED plan. This plan would elevate 43 non-residential structures and flood-proof 32 nonresidential structures and is estimated to cost $12,057,000 for full participation. The draft feasibility study points out that the LPP is the tentatively selected plan for implementation. So, it was summed up that the VT DEC does not support the NED plan, but does the LPP. However, in the final version of the feasibility report, elements of both the NED and LPP are recommended for implementation since the VT DEC will not continue to be the NFS in the next phase of the project. The future NFS(s) will have the option of choosing either of the two plans.”
“Next, we moved onto structural remediation considered in the study and the reasons why the USACE did not support certain bridge and culvert improvements. We informed the USACE that certain improvements to the Rte. 5 area north of Lyndonville have been addressed in prior studies done and are part of Lyndon’s current Hazard Mitigation Plan,” Mason continued. “The particular areas are the Junction of Routes 5/112/114 and the culverts under Rte. 5. We wondered why these areas were not proposed by the USACE to part of a remediation plan.”
Mason went on, “The USACE explained that these areas were screened along with all the other remediations and did pass some of the cuts, but not the final. It was decided that monies spent would be more beneficial in elevation and flood-proofing than structural improvements. It was agreed to that the structural improvements proposed in the past must have passed a cost benefit analysis then, but did not based on the USACE criteria when other alternatives are considered.”
“The USACE asked us if the Town of Lyndon would like to be the NFS for this plan. We told them that we were not in a position to sign the Town up for that responsibility at that time, but that we would bring this information to the Town and they can decide what they want to do with it,” Mason continued. “The USACE said that they’d love to meet with the Town officials and bring this information to them and answer questions.”
Mason said, “We spent some time discussing funding and my head is still spinning, so it deserves more follow up at some point. Generally speaking, other Federal funds cannot be used as the non-Federal match on these types of projects. However, there are some Federal funds that can (e.g., HUD block grants). There are state and local funds (taxpayers) that need to be considered. The funding proposed by the USACE is 65/35 percent, with the NFS picking up 35 percent, plus some significant administrative expense. The total cost to a NFS(s) for the LPP plan if there was 100 percent participation would be $4,219,950 (35 percent of $12,057,000).”
“Once the feasibility study is completed (maybe six months from now), the USACE would proceed to the design and implementation phases, provided a NFS requests it by letter,” explained Mason. “If no NFS comes forward, any future efforts will be suspended. If a NFS does step up, the design agreement could take another six months and then the preparation of plans and specifications are needed. If all goes well, actual construction would probably not occur until 2024 or 2025. So, each aspect of flood remediation by way of the USACE plan is a bit complicated and will need time and effort to get through.”
