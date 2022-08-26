Lyndon Outing Club Bike Trail Opens

LYNDON — The opening of the bike park at the Lyndon Outing Club is on for this morning, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.
The top-to-bottom trail, named Mo’s Drop, is a hike-up, ride-down experience. LOC test riders have reported the 0.8-mile run as a fun ride and a great workout, with banked-up twists and turns, and quick drops followed by uphills. The hand-built “flow” trail was constructed by Real Life Adventures, out of Littleton N.H.
Cut in between the Bunny Hop and Suicide ski runs, the mountain bike trail follows a winding, flowy path along the southern side of the hill.
It drops 375 vertical feet and ends at a skills park, which includes a dirt track and features where riders can hone their skills.
The trail will be rated intermediate but will offer different lines so that more experienced riders can tackle bigger challenges.
There will be no lift service and cyclists will have to ride or walk to the summit. At a leisurely pace it shouldn’t take most riders more than 30 minutes or so. Admission is free.
Single Track will be on site from 10 am to noon with food offerings. Many thanks to Real Life Adventures for their outstanding efforts,” said club director Wendy Beattie. “Many thanks also to our biking community for your patience as we navigated the permitting and build processes.”
