Lyndon Outing Club Bike Trail Opens
Lyndon Outing Club #filephoto

LYNDON — The opening of the bike park at the Lyndon Outing Club is on for this morning, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

The top-to-bottom trail, named Mo’s Drop, is a hike-up, ride-down experience. LOC test riders have reported the 0.8-mile run as a fun ride and a great workout, with banked-up twists and turns, and quick drops followed by uphills. The hand-built “flow” trail was constructed by Real Life Adventures, out of Littleton N.H.

