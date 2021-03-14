LYNDONVILLE — The day was nearly perfect, as were skinning and running conditions at Saturday’s Lyndon Outing Club 6 Hour Uphill Bonanza.

The downhill skiing was thin in spots, but it didn’t stop 70 outdoor athletes from participating in the event, which was put on by NEK Endurance and directed by Jesse Holden, himself an endurance athlete. Entrants started up the left side of the hill toward the Apple Orchard section of the LOC, then continued up to the top. Some athletes also slung their skis over their shoulders and went directly up the Face. Once at the summit, they skied, boarded or ran down Bunny Hop, one of the side trails.

Included among the 70 skiers were 11 teams, and when it was all done, there were “over 500 miles traveled and 225,000 vertical feet climbed!” Holden said. “It raised at least $2,500 for the Outing Club – probably more like $3,000! [It was a] huge success, and NEK Endurance will be doing more community endurance events in the future.”

By The Numbers

Participants: 70

Total laps completed by all participants: 573

Over 500 miles traveled and 225,000 vert ft climbed!

Top male hiker: Tim Mulligan, 25 laps

Female: Jill Mathers, 18 laps

Top male skinner/skier: Frank Curran 24 laps

Female: Tie, Libby Ratico and Casey Cutkomp, 11 laps

Top adult skinning team: Easy Gliders, 51 laps

Youth: Team Mtn Ops junior skimo race team

Youth skinner/skier: Russel DeJardins, nine yrs old, 12 laps

