LYNDON — The Lyndon Outing Club is seeking town assistance with a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking project.
LOC director Susan Russell asked the Select Board on Monday to submit grant applications on the club’s behalf.
Doing so would allow the Outing Club to pursue up to $550,000 in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Northern Borders Regional Commission towards the installation of a 17-gun snowmaking system.
Snowmaking would reduce the 86-year-old outing club’s dependence on sporadic natural snow, and allow the community ski hill to maintain operations despite rising temperatures.
The Select Board took no action but will consider the request.
KEY REASONS
There are three key reasons why the town should be the applicant, Russell said.
One, most grant agencies require property owners to be the applicant and Shonyo Park (where the Outing Club is based) is municipally owned.
Two, if the town files the application, the Outing Club can be considered a small business beneficiary, which would enhance the USDA application.
Three, it would simplify the process (if grants are approved).
Because the USDA and NBRC are “reimbursement grant” programs, the town would have to front money for the project, then be paid back.
The Outing Club does not have enough money in its accounts to cover those up-front costs.
CONCERNS
During the discussion, the Select Board asked about budget impacts.
Most likely, the town would not be required to pay the full amount at one time but would have to make ongoing payments to cover project costs. It is unclear where in the budget those dollars would come from.
“Where do we get that money?” asked board Chair Dan Daley.
The Select Board requested more information from the Outing Club on the grant payment and reimbursement guidelines, and asked LOC to confirm that a third-party economic development agency would handle burdensome and time-consuming grant administration duties.
FUNDING STREAMS
The Outing Club seeks up to $200,000 through the USDA Rural Business Development Grant (application due Feb. 28) and up to $350,000 through NBRC’s State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment Program (application due later this year) to support snowmaking.
Unveiled in June, the project would enable the outing club to expand its season from limited operations (just eight days in 2022) to a full 14-week season from mid-December through mid-March, according to LOC officials.
It remains unclear if the Outing Club will have its USDA grant application completed by the end-of-month deadline, or if that application will be successful.
However, Russell said, even a rejected application would be a step forward.
“We want to go through with [the application process] as much as we can. Because if we don’t get it this year, the intent is to apply for it next year at the same time,” she said. “If you apply for it and you don’t get it, they give you good feedback about what they want to see. It’s a valuable exercise, even if you’re denied. They give you concrete reasons why you weren’t approved.”
According to Russell, the Outing Club is revising project details and cost estimates as they seek the build a snowmaking system using a combination of funding streams: Grants, donations and (they hope) a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The ARPA fund application window is expected to open on March 1. Those funds could be used as a match for the NBRC grant, and unlock a higher grant amount.
Construction of the snowmaking system would not begin until all funding is in place, Russell said.
(3) comments
It is also reported that the new LOC bylaws allow some directors financial interest. I am convinced that allowing directors financial interest from activities emanating from our public park and recreation facility, that we all own, only invites corruption and the town should require that "financial interest" clause to be permanently removed.
Snowmaking is not the only thing that the town owned Shonyo Park recreation facility needs, Anyone thinking about making a contribution is advised to be ware. Anyone who cares about Lyndon should insist that either the LOC board come into full compliance with the many public serving and safety provisions required but ignored in their 2013 lease agreement with the town of Lyndon or they surrender their management position and let those like me and others who they keep from being LOC directors who could do the job safely and properly. I have documented, photographed and reported a multitude of trail safety hazards consisting of logs protruding out into trails, iron devices, small boulders, uphill facing spears, and logs with sharp stick limbs lining the trails waiting to cripple or kill a skier. Many of these are now buried under the snow and remain dangers unless they are removed. So far the directors in charge play their games and pretend the hazards are ok. They like to make excuses as too why the hazards are ok by saying things like "that is what insurance is for" or we are just volunteers. Meanwhile they remove a director that did not tolerate the safety violations and worked to keep the facility safe. . Someone will get killed up there unless the arrogant and ignorant, self-serving controlling child like directors and officers lead the rest to act. Their behavior is inexcusable.
What I see is corruption, blatant mismanagement, and the endangerment of the public by the small group of 4 or 5 controlling directors who to me act like squatters waiting for a payoff in a public house. They have basically inherited the management of the facility, It used to be run by great volunteers, Now via their facebook page and website they tell everyone what a wonderful job they do for us all when the reality I see is the opposite, The Shonyo Park Recreation facility is owned by the public yet the contributions, revenues and donations are controlled by this private group. Most of the directors are there to help the community, but unfortunately for the rest of us, I see the small group of controlling directors holding the facility hostage and trying to to force the rest of us to pay them to run what should be a vibrant volunteer organization if they allowed it to operate properly and with well intentioned volunteers rather than forcing a director like me who questions and challenges them to do better off their board. Shonyo Park and LOC would all way better off if they cleaned house and got rid of the top managers and directors. What a pity to see this great community asset squandered and the object of such self serving actions.
