LYNDON — Snowmaking at the Lyndon Outing Club?
It could happen.
The Lyndon Outing Club will look into snowmaking as a way to extend its winter season, President Wendy Beattie told the Board of Selectmen on Monday.
Snow guns would reduce the outing club’s dependence on sporadic natural snow, and allow the community ski hill to maintain operations in spite of rising temperatures.
The outing club was open for just six weeks in 2021, from late January through mid-March, due to warm weather and below-average snowfall, Beattie said.
By a 3-0 vote, the Select Board gave its blessing to LOC’s exploratory efforts.
If the proposal moves forward it would be a multi-year process requiring local and state permits, along with substantial grant-writing and fundraising efforts.
The Lyndon Outing Club has struggled with a lack of natural snow since it was founded, according to the New England Ski History website.
Rising global temperatures have worsened the problem and caused shorter, warmer winters.
Vermont’s average annual temperature has increased nearly two degrees since 1900, according to a University of Vermont study, and the state’s average winter temperature has risen more than five degrees, according to non-profit research organization Climate Central.
The addition of snowmaking would be a significant development for the 84-year-old Lyndon Outing Club.
LOC was established in 1937 by a group of local skiers and has hosted many events and competitions, and was once home to a competition ski jump.
Perched on Shonya Hill, the LOC has a vertical drop of 433 feet, 10 marked trails, and 32 acres of skiable area. It is serviced by a 1,200 foot T-bar lift and a 300-foot rope tow.
The year-round facility is also home to the Uprise Skate Park and received a $26,000 grant fro the Northern Forest Center this year to help construct a mountain bike skills progression park and on-hill trail system.
