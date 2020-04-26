Lyndon PD Contingency Planning During COVID-19

LYNDONVILLE — The local police department in Lyndon has been down an officer since Feb. 22, but arrangements are in place for help should it become necessary.
That is what was discussed at a recent meeting of the Lyndon Select Board with police chief Jack Harris. While presently down an officer, Harris has reached out for backup help if it becomes needed should he or officer Brandon Thrailkill come into contact with a COVID-19-positive person.
“The state has put out information encouraging departments to be proactive” during the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Harris said on Friday, April 17. “I contacted Chief [Tim] Page [of the St. Johnsbury PD], and he responded immediately and said he’d help out,” he said on Friday. “Both agencies have level 3 certified officers who live in Lyndon.” If they were called upon to help, “we wouldn’t be using their equipment, and we wouldn’t have them in St. J uniforms, but in identifiable police gear,” he said. “They would have a greater knowledge of locations” in responding to calls, he added.
The Lyndon PD also sounded out the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Harris said.
The opening on the police department happened when Robert Trucott left the force on Feb. 22.
The PD had interviews last week with four candidates for the currently-open position. “Only one is Vermont-certified. It may be that we get that position filled and we won’t have this problem in another few weeks,” the chief remarked.
The interviewing consisted of two panels conducting separate interviews with the candidates, Chief Harris said, “so there were four interviews each night. They ended late Thursday night.” A 6 p.m. zoom meeting was scheduled on Friday, and “hopefully we’ll have a decision by Monday,” he said.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council meets twice a year to certify police officers, “but all testing is on hold right now,” Chief Harris said. “The earliest we could get an applicant into a class would be February 2021.” The department had been short an officer for the last two months, he noted, with just he and officer Brandon Thrailkill as the only full timers.
The Lyndon PD covers an area of 36 square miles, Chief Harris noted.
