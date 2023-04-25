Lyndon Places Animal Control Under LPD

LYNDON — The Lyndonville Police Department will assume oversight of animal control.
The Select Board on Monday approved the reorganization following an hour-long non-public session.
Under the plan, Animal Control Officer Cindy Cady will report directly to Police Chief Jack Harris.
Cady will have no additional police powers, and her duties will remain unchanged.
Until now animal control and LPD shared jurisdiction but worked apart, which led to duplicate efforts, poor communication, and conflicting paperwork.
Through consolidation, animal control issues will be dealt with quickly and effectively.
“It’s to streamline, get everyone on the same page, and make sure all the documentation is uniform,” Harris said.
Under the previous arrangement, animal control and LPD would field complaints and issue fines independently, which slowed enforcement.
For example, residents of Lyn Haven Mobile Home Park filed dozens of nuisance dog reports over the past two years, but animal control and LPD weren’t in sync.
The matter was finally dealt with earlier this month when Cady and Harris finally shared information and coordinated their response.
“With it coming under us you won’t have to go do two separate entities,” Harris said. “This will just make it easier. One call comes in. If it’s something immediate and [Cady’s] not on, then we handle it. If it’s not something immediate, we log it in and leave it for her to handle.”
In September, the Select Board first considered shifting the animal control officer to the police department to address scheduling issues.
Cady worked a full-time job and cannot handle daytime animal control calls, and LPD responded when they were able.
Making the matter more urgent, the town is fielding a growing number of calls about dogs biting people, attacking other animals, and wandering freely in violation of leash laws — and owners are not being held accountable.
“There are more people that are buying animals or adopting animals. And if you look at the studies through COVID, people are getting animals they can’t necessarily take of,” Harris said. “What happens is, these animals are roaming. And now, with people getting outside [during warmer weather] it’s becoming an issue. Some of them are showing aggression, some are merely roaming on someone else’s property.”
Cady has been the animal control officer since June 1999.
She spearheaded fundraising efforts to build the current eight-kennel facility located behind the Lyndonville Agway in March 2006.
As the manager, she cares for animals at the pound until they can be placed in homes.
In 2021, Cady reported that the pound had taken in 17 dogs and 20 cats.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.