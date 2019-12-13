Lyndon Planners Won’t Support Floodwater Regulation Repeal

Sacha Pealer of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, left, answers questions at a meeting of the Lyndon Planning Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo Todd Wellington)

The Lyndon Planning Commission does not support the proposed repeal of the town’s current flood zone regulations.

“The planning commission finds the proposed repeal/amendment to be inconsistent with the goals and policies contained in the Town Plan and does not recommend adoption of the proposed repeal/amendment,” concludes the report approved unanimously by the commission Wednesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.