LYNDON — The Planning Commission on Wednesday continued to work on an updated sign ordinance.
One item that received significant attention was ‘symbols,’ which are not addressed, defined, or regulated under the current sign ordinance.
Offering up a working definition, Planning Commission Chair Ken Mason said, “When I think of symbols, I think of the old days when people hung boars heads, or a barber pole, or a key. A symbol of the business it was hanging above.”
However, during the discussion, commissioners realized the matter was not clear-cut.
To get everyone on the same page, Mason asked Planning Commission members to canvass Lyndon, find what they think are symbols, and take a photo. That information will be used to develop a consensus opinion at a later date.
“If you think it’s a symbol, go out and take a picture of it,” he said. “Maybe by the next meeting we’ll have pictures of 25, 50, 100 symbols.”
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton said it was important for ‘symbols’ to be defined and regulated in an updated sign ordinance.
She offered an example of a sandwich show with a big sandwich painted on the exterior, saying, “It’s not a logo. It’s not a trademark. It’s a symbol. But if you don’t include symbols as part of [the sign ordinance] there would be no rules how big that sandwich could be. It would be outside of the signage laws.”
Sarah Lafferty, head of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of the White Market, suggested three classifications — logos, symbols, and artwork — to avoid confusion on what is (and isn’t) a symbol.
Lafferty was also concerned about symbols counting towards a business’s maximum allotted signage, and how that might impact the 64-year-old Coca-Cola mural on the outside of The White Market location at the corner of Main and Depot Streets in Lyndonville.
“I don’t want to be put in the position where I have to paint over the mural, because the town will massacre me. It’s historical, it’s beloved. But if it comes down to my business having signs or that mural existing … I don’t want to be put in the position to make that choice,” she said.
There was also a discussion about proposed changes to ‘temporary signage’ regulations.
Zoning Administrator Erik Voegtlin said it was important to place clear time limits on temporary signage.
“If you don’t put a time limit on something I think that it’s going to end up biting you in the butt,” he said.
That includes whether the clock resets if signage is removed and put back.
“For a temporary sign you have to be pretty specific because it’s pretty easy to take advantage of something like that,” he said.
Lafferty suggested different categories for temporary business signs (e.g. new businesses hanging a banner until permanent signage is delivered) and temporary promotional signs (e.g. sandwich boards and event banners).
The Planning Commission began to update the sign ordinance at the request of the business community in early January.
Discussion of the sign ordinance update will continue at future meetings.
The Planning Commission typically meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
For more information on meeting dates and agendas visit www.lyndonvt.org/agendas_minutes
