LYNDON — For over a year, Sarah Lafferty has campaigned for Lyndon to adopt neighboring St. Johnsbury’s sign regulations.
Now, she may get her wish.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday amended its draft sign ordinance update to include St. J criteria for minimum and maximum signage.
Lafferty, the president of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of The White Market, said downtown businesses big and small would have appropriately sized signage under the proposed changes.
“If you drive through town, the signs should be proportional to the building, in order for the town to look nice as you drive through it,” she said.
The St. J criteria would allow businesses to install two square feet of total signage for every one foot of frontage.
The formula would include a 60 square-foot minimum as protection for small businesses with under 30 feet of frontage.
Larger businesses with more than 30 feet of frontage would qualify for the two-to-one formula, with the commission to determine if total signage will be capped under that system, or unlimited.
Also, the St. J criteria would allow bigger individual signs.
Businesses would be able to install single signs measuring up to 75 square feet without a hearing, and even larger individual signs measuring up to 150 sq. ft. (free standing) or 200 sq. ft. (building mounted) with Development Review Board approval.
Those numbers are subject to change.
In addition, the Planning Commission on Wednesday eased permit requirements in other areas of the draft ordinance update.
Restaurants (e.g. ice cream stands) would be able to install exterior menu boards of up to 40 square feet without a permit, and the menu boards would not count those towards a businesses’ maximum signage.
The draft update would also allow business owners to maintain, repair or replace signage without a permit, so long as there are no changes in dimension, orientation, location, quantity, or material. Other changes would require DRB approval.
The proposed changes, Lafferty said, would eliminate red tape and make it easier for businesses to upgrade their signage and promote their services.
“If you want to attract businesses to Lyndonville, market Lyndonville and make Lyndonville stronger, we cannot have more restrictions on businesses than our neighbors or they are going to go to other towns that are more business friendly,” Lafferty said.
Planning Commissioner Alivia Bertolini-Libby concurred.
“If we can streamline this and make this as easy as possible for the business community, the better off we’ll be and the less paperwork and fees we’ll have,” she said.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton will re-do a downtown sign inventory to determine the impact of the St. J language on each business to determine its impacts on their maximum signage thresholds.
Once the draft ordinance is finalized, it will go to a Planning Commission public hearing.
If no substantial changes are made, it would go to the Select Board for a second public hearing and adoption.
The public hearings will likely be scheduled after Town Meeting in March.
The Planning Commission began drafting the long-overdue signage ordinance update over a year ago.
It was put forward at a public hearing on Aug. 24.
However, following pushback from the business community, the commission withdrew the proposal for re-tooling.
