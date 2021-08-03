LYNDON — It’s been three years since the Select Board killed plans to increase the minimum lot size in the rural residential zone.
A new effort could revive the proposal.
The Planning Commission revisited the matter during a 20-minute informal discussion at their July 28 meeting.
No action was taken, but commissioners agreed with Zoning Administrator Nicole Gratton that the minimum lot size should be reviewed as part of ongoing updates to municipal zoning regulations.
However, their enthusiasm was muted. They recalled the negative public reception in 2018, when their proposal to increase the minimum lot size (from less than an acre to 10 acres) was unanimously rejected by the Board of Selectmen.
“It was brutal,” said commissioner Tammy Martel.
“That was the first time that somebody yelled at me,” added commissioner Sean McFeeley.
There’s no telling if the Planning Commission’s informal discussion last week will lead to another proposal. However, it did rekindle the debate.
The minimum lot size is viewed by some as a tool to control development and preserve open space, but others worry it drives up new home costs.
McFeeley, who felt the Planning Commission “overshot” when it proposed a 10-acre minimum Rural Residential lot size three years ago, suggested that a five-acre minimum may be a reasonable compromise.
He said the current minimum lot size, under one acre, was “insane.”
“My problem with the [less than] one acre [minimum lot size] is a developer could come in — it hasn’t happened yet, but it’s coming — a developer could come in who wants to put up a row of houses on a ridge, and start turning this area into a suburb,” he said.
Fellow commissioner Curtis Carpenter disagreed and said larger lot sizes had the potential to do more damage. Requiring bigger lots would accelerate the fragmentation of the town (through larger subdivisions) and impact affordable housing, he said.
“I’m very concerned a large minimum lot requirement will lead to rural gentrification, because the only people who will be able to afford those lots [are people with] lots of money,” he said.
While Gratton said a larger minimum lot size could channel development to the town’s central business and residential corridor, Martel said many people preferred to live in less populated parts of town for the peace and privacy.
The matter will be placed on the agenda for formal talks at an unspecified later date.
ENERGY COMMITTEE ON HOLD
Plans to form a town energy committee have been postponed.
The committee was tabled until January, when the state is expected to release an updated Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan.
The CEP sets renewable energy targets that serve as the basis for town energy plans. Starting a Lyndon energy committee with the expiring targets in place could be counterproductive, Gratton said.
“I think just waiting five months [until January would prevent us from taking on work that we might have to alter when the new [CEP] comes out,” Gratton said, adding that, “We can definitely still be seeking people [for the town energy committee]. We can definitely get people’s ideas going.
SHORT TERM RENTALS
Short-term rentals will not require permits — for now.
The Planning Commission recommended against the addition of a short-term rental definition in the town zoning by-laws because it would create “grandfather exemptions” and limit the town’s ability to address problems down the road.
“If we suddenly, a year from now, wanted to regulate AirBNB somehow, we’d be able to do it easily without having to grandfather anything in,” McFeeley said.
Short-term rentals remain a thorny issue. AirBNB in particular.
Largely unregulated in Vermont, AirBNB rentals have eaten into the residential housing market in some communities, such as Burlington.
While short-term rentals have not caused a noticeable housing crunch in Lyndon, Gratton said that two Middle Street properties are slated to be purchased and converted into AirBNB listings with a combined 5 units.
“It’s not an issue now, but that’s a lot of units that are being taken right there, and that’s just one little spot,” she said.
PARK AND RIDE
Plans for a 10-space park and ride facility in the area of Interstate 91 Exit 23 are inching forward.
The town has submitted a grant application to the Vermont Department of Transportation. The DOT will conduct a site visit as part of the application process. That is expected to take place in October.
If the town is selected as a grant recipient, VTrans would cover 80% of the project’s estimated cost of just under $21,000.
The park and ride would be located along Route 5 on a town-owned lot next to Calkins Rock Products.
