Lyndon Planning Commission Tackles Sign Ordinance

What is a sign?
The question seems simple. The answer is surprisingly complicated.
The Planning Commission considered the matter on Wednesday while beginning its overhaul of town sign regulations.
The commission needs to come up with a new “sign” definition because the existing one is overly broad, vague, and inadequate.
It reads, “[a sign is] any assemblage of materials placed for the purpose of informing, or attracting the attention of, persons not on the premises on which the sign is located, for a commercial purpose.”
That definition fails to explain what, among the many things that businesses display, is actually considered a “sign.”
To solve the problem, and bring the town current, Planning Director Nicole Gratton recommended that a new definition be clear and precise.
She offered Montpelier’s ordinance as an example. It defines a sign as “any device (including but not limited to letters, words, numerals, figures, emblems, symbols, pictures, flags, streamers, balloons, lights, or any part or combination) used for visual communication intended to attract the attention of the public and visible from public rights-of-way or other properties. This definition specifically excludes merchandise normally displayed in a storefront window, merchandise displayed or stored outside as approved under these regulations, and public art.”
With sharper language, Lyndon can create a strong foundation for a revised sign ordinance that, ideally, will ease restrictions on businesses while at the same time improving the town’s visual appeal.
Commission member Curtis Carpenter will draft a new Lyndon sign definition for review by the Planning Commission next month.
OTHER CHANGES DISCUSSED
Two weeks ago the Planning Commission moved to update the sign ordinance at the request of the business community.
Sarah Lafferty, head of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of The White Market, led the charge.
She stepped forward after her proposal for new store signage — while tasteful and modest — had exceeded town guidelines for maximum square footage. Feeling the sign regulations were heavy-handed, out-of-date, and bad-for-business, she called on the Planning Commission to take action.
“Rather than asking for a variance for just my business it seemed like the smartest thing to do was to propose a change that would positively impact all businesses in Lyndonville,” she told the commission on Jan. 12.
In response, the Planning Commission reviewed sign ordinances from other communities including St. Johnsbury.
During the discussion on Wednesday, the commissioners brainstormed changes to the maximum signage rules that had provoked Lafferty.
They expressed general agreement that Lyndon’s one-size-fits-all approach to signage — which limits businesses in commercial districts to two signs and 100 square feet of total signage regardless of building size — was restrictive.
Searching for an alternative, they found that St. Johnsbury offered more flexibility. St. J sets maximum signage at either 50 square feet or 2 square feet per linear foot of frontage, whichever is greater.
In doing so, St. J provides a baseline for small businesses but scales up for larger businesses. If applied to Lyndon, it would raise The White Market’s maximum signage from 60 square feet of signage to 710 square feet (130 sq. ft. on Depot Street, 330 sq. ft. on Main Street, and 125 sq. ft. on the parking lot side).
Gratton suggested that a St. J style approach to maximum signage be applied to two zoning districts, commercial and Village and Main.
In addition to maximum signage, the Planning Commission considered other matters.
One was exempt signs. The town already allows some signs without a permit, such as restroom, memorial, and highway signs, and temporary campaign, auction, and fair signs. Gratton noted that other signage could be added to the exempt list, including banners, sandwich boards, property rental and sales, contractors, and holiday decorations.
Another was sign materials. Commissioners debated whether to require that signs be constructed of durable materials, with a provision allowing new businesses to erect temporary signage during start-up.
To address the above issues and more, Gratton produced a draft revision of the Lyndon sign ordinance. It incorporates up-to-date state statute, as well as language from the St. Johnsbury zoning by-laws.
The draft revision will be reviewed by Planning Commission members for further discussion at a later date.
