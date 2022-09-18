Lyndon Planning Commission To Make Second Attempt At Sign Ordinance Update

LYNDON — The Planning Commission is starting from scratch.
Following pushback from the business community last month, the commission withdrew a proposed sign ordinance update for re-tooling.
That process began on Wednesday, when commissioners reviewed the failed eight-month process.
During the discussion, entrepreneur Matt Young questioned the need for an update, period.
“I would ask, what problem are we trying to solve?” he said, accusing the town of trying to “increase regulations.”
Not so, said commissioners, who pointed out that the proposed update was less restrictive.
It would have doubled the maximum signage limit in commercial areas, from 100 to 200 square feet.
“We’re not cutting back on anything in the proposal we had,” said commissioner Curtis Carpenter.
Young, who plans to open a hard seltzer brewery off of Route 5, also expressed concerns that updated guidelines would put non-compliant businesses at risk of fines and punitive actions.
Carpenter replied that most businesses were already in violation and that the town simply hadn’t enforced the rules on the books.
“No one is compliant with our current regulations,” Carpenter said.
Commissioner Travis Glodgett, who owns Hoagie’s Pizza and Pasta, shared Young’s concerns with over-regulation but said an updated sign ordinance was necessary to balance business needs and community interests, and to better guide the Development Review Board in its decisions on sign applications.
“Ultimately, businesses thriving is what makes this town go,” Glodgett said. “You need to be able to advertise yourself, but we also have to have something in place.”
The proposal put forward at the public hearing on Aug. 24 would have permitted businesses in the Commercial, Industrial, and Village & Main district to put up more signage, but would have expanded the definition of what a sign is to include items such as logos and window graphics.
As a result, even though Lyndon businesses would be allowed more signage, but not enough to accommodate all of the existing items that would be newly classified as signs.
What’s more, the proposal would not have increased the maximum signage limit enough, and would result in undersized signage across-the-board, argued Sarah Lafferty, President of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of The White Market.
To solve those problems, Lafferty recommended that the commission adopt St. Johnsbury’s more generous formula that permits double the square footage and eliminates caps.
Meanwhile Glodgett recommended raising the limit on the number of signs allowed in the Commercial district from 3 to 10.
Those suggestions and more will be taken under consideration when the Planning Commission makes a second attempt at drafting a sign ordinance update.
They will begin at their next meeting on Sept. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.