LYNDONVILLE — At the conclusion of an often tense, nearly 3-hour public hearing to advance proposed amendments to the town’s Special Flood Hazard Area to allow for less restrictive development, Planning Commission Vice-Chair Sylvia Dodge announced her plans to resign last Wednesday evening.
The next morning, at 7:29 a.m. her resignation arrived in town officials’ inboxes via email.
“Good morning — It has been an honor to serve the Town of Lyndon as a planning commissioner,” wrote Dodge. “Please accept my resignation from the planning commission effective immediately.”
Dodge sent the communication to Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, Lyndon Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson, and Lyndon Planning Commission Chairman Sean McFeeley.
“I will continue to advocate for flood hazard area development standards that are fair to all residents of Lyndon — trying to balance new development with protection of existing businesses and individual home-owners. I think the best avenue for me to do that work is to work as a private citizen.”
Dodge served last year as a member of a Select Board appointed workgroup to study the bylaws for the flood-prone zone, which encompasses the lion’s share of Lyndonville’s commercial corridor.
The group drafted proposed language — described by many involved in the process, including both officials and private citizens as a compromise — and sent it to the Planning Commission for its consideration.
The draft recommendations went through several iterations and ultimately the Planning Commission agreed at its meeting prior to the Feb. 3 public hearing on the language, to the proposal as amended.
The attorney for one commercial property owner, Mark Bean — Brooke Dingledine — called out Dodge for how she had spoken to her during last week’s public hearing, as well as another town official. Dingledine said if it re-occurred, she would call for Dodge’s removal from the board.
“I would like to register my objection to the way I have been treated by Sylvia and by Pauline (Harris, a member of the Development Review Board) tonight,” Dingledine said in the final moments of the meeting via Zoom. “I have been singled out with ad hominem attacks, I have been bullied, and last time I was here I was told I couldn’t talk and I thought we had gotten past that.”
Dingledine said if Dodge continued to treat her that way at public meetings she would look to have her “… thrown off of her position on the Planning Commission because that’s how serious I think that her bias has been revealed.”
“I think I’m going to resign soon from the planning board anyway,” offered Dodge when McFeeley, the chair, offered her a chance to respond.
Dodge was asked to respond to both Dingledine’s comments at the public hearing - and to an email sent by Joe Buzzi, whose petition filed last year forced the bylaw change process.
Buzzi stated in an email to the newspaper after the hearing, “Many thanks to the working group and the Planning Commission for their efforts. With that said, it’s not about flooding anymore, it’s about Sylvia Dodge hates Mark Bean and Pauline and Roni don’t want a mini-mart and gas station a quarter of a mile down the street (from Buzzi’s property, the former Burklyn Motel property, where he wants to develop a competing business) — End of Story!”
Buzzi was referring to two letters that came in from Roni Leach, owner of Nick’s Gas ‘N Go on Main Street, and Pauline Harris, the business’s prior owner, who serves on the town’s Development Review Board.
Dodge was asked to respond to Buzzi’s claim, and wrote in an email on Tuesday, “Instead of being asked if I hate Mark Bean, I very much wish I had been asked to clarify what Curtis Carpenter (a member of the working group and of the town’s Development Review Board who worked on multiple drafts of the proposed changes) confirmed at the meeting, that the proposed development standard 11.5.a.3 would not have protected existing properties that have experienced flooding, like Cole’s Redemption Center and the homeowners that live around the Center Street Bridge.
“I don’t think any planning commissioner has ever been interviewed to explain our thoughts and goals,” Dodge continued. “Through my work with the ‘workgroup’ I have endorsed easing some development standards for the special flood hazard area in Lyndon, but I have not endorsed (and the planning commission’s vote seems to agree) that developers be given carte blanche — loopholes that allow the filling of the entire flood fringe, or the removal of existing properties from any protections from new development.”
After the hearing, Bean, who also owns property in the commercial corridor and has locked horns with the town in the past over the bylaws, stated in an email to the newspaper, “Finally! Thank you Work Group and Lyndon Planning Commission for your credible, precise, in-depth, unbiased hard work.”
Bean suggested that the former zoning administrator and Agency of Natural Resources staff contributed to roadblocks during the process of trying to get the regulations amended to break what some property owners have seen as a stranglehold on re-development within the flood hazard zone.
“As we started to expose this behavior and corruption, we have slowly peeled back the real problems and now are nearly there on our way to an honest, fair and non-biased group of town officials,” Bean wrote.
During the hearing last week, ANR staff defended their involvement in the process and said they were trying to give the town options and information to help guide the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.