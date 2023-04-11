LYNDON — Planning Director Nicole Gratton has announced her departure.
The Select Board on Monday accepted her resignation effective April 28.
In her resignation letter, Gratton wrote, “This was a move that I initiated out of need for a new work environment.”
She said her departure was bittersweet, “I do not make this decision lightly. I have really grown to love the Town of Lyndon and can clearly see the immense potential that it has.”
The Select Board thanked Gratton for her service.
“I would move that we very reluctantly accept the resignation of Nicole,” said Selectman Kermit Fisher, “and wish her well.”
Hired in May 2021, Gratton has been a prolific grant writer who initiated the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park project.
To date, she has secured more than $750,000 for project development. Those funds will go towards renovating the 150-year-old covered bridge and creating a two-acre riverfront park on Main Street.
In her letter, Gratton expressed interest in serving as the project management lead through completion.
“I’m very proud of that project,” she said, describing Sanborn Covered Bridge Park as something that achieves multiple town planning objectives such as outdoor recreation, historic preservation, downtown economic revitalization, place-making, and equity of access. “It hits every nail on the head. It’s a showcase project for the entire state.”
Gratton also facilitated the Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee, which created plans to distribute $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and started Revamp The Ville, a grant-funded effort to create a master plan for downtown redevelopment.
What’s more, she spearheaded the demolition of the former town garage, pushed for the creation of a town energy committee, launched the creation of a new park-and-ride facility, and assisted the Planning Commission in a comprehensive zoning by-law update (approved last year), a signage bylaw update (approval is pending) and efforts to resolve commercial-residential tensions on Darling Hill Road (her proposed compromise is under consideration).
For Gratton, Lyndon was a broad educational experience.
“I have learned a ton,” she said.
The Watertown, N.Y., native previously worked in education. She earned degrees from the University of Vermont (bachelor’s in anthropology and religion) and Lyndon State College (master’s in education) and was on staff at Newport and Holland Elementary.
In her 30s, she made a career change to municipal planning.
Her interest in the field stemmed from her desire to help rural communities succeed.
“I want small places to thrive,” she said. “And I see small places thrive when they put their heart and soul into a place and all work together to make that happen.”
She graduated from McGill University with a master’s degree in Urban Planning, served an internship with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, and was hired by the Town of Lyndon as Planning and Zoning Administrator.
The town severed the planning and zoning positions in Sept. 2021 and Gratton stayed on as Planning Director.
Now 38, Gratton looks to work for a regional planning agency, such as NVDA.
Asked what advice she would give Lyndon’s next planning director, she said, “It’s not always going to be easy.”
“You’ve got to be ready to push and nudge, and sometimes you fail. But the only way that a project moves forward is with someone wanting it to happen.”
“And that’s what I tried to do for Lyndon is make projects happens. Because I really do see Lyndon as a great place. It has a lot of potential and it has a lot going for it.”
