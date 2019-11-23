WEST BARNET — The Lake View Grange Hall will host speaker Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris on Monday evening at 7 p.m., where he will speak about his many years volunteering with the Special Olympics.
An announcement from the Grange stated, “Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris will talk about the importance of working with the Special Olympics and the work he has done in that respect in the past.”
