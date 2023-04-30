Lyndon Prepares To Hire New Planner
LYNDON — Town officials expect to advertise the Planning Director position this week.

Members of the Select Board and Planning Commission will meet with Town Administrator Justin Smith to finalize a job description and listing within the next few days, then open the application window by Friday, May 5.

