Lyndon Prepares To Hire New Planner

LYNDON — Town officials expect to advertise the Planning Director position this week.
Members of the Select Board and Planning Commission will meet with Town Administrator Justin Smith to finalize a job description and listing within the next few days, then open the application window by Friday, May 5.
Once qualified applicants are identified, they would interview separately with the Planning Commission and Select Board, with the Select Board making the final decision.
In September 2021, the Select Board unanimously divided the Zoning and Planning Administrator job into two positions in response to a growing workload in both areas.
Doing so allowed the Planning Director to focus more on economic development and grant writing duties.
Reached on Friday, Smith said the town would continue with a separate Zoning Administrator and Planning Director, calling the arrangement an unqualified success.
“I believe it’s pretty clear at this point that there is enough work for both positions to operate separately,” Smith said.
Under the new organizational structure, outgoing Planning Director Nicole Gratton was a prolific grant writer who initiated the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park project.
Over the past 19 months, she secured more than $750,000 for project development. Those funds will go towards renovating the 150-year-old covered bridge and creating a two-acre riverfront park on Main Street.
Gratton also facilitated the Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee, which created plans to distribute $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and started Revamp The Ville, a grant-funded effort to create a master plan for downtown redevelopment.
What’s more, she spearheaded the demolition of the former town garage, pushed for the creation of a town energy committee, launched the creation of a new park-and-ride facility, and assisted the Planning Commission in a comprehensive zoning by-law update (approved last year), a signage bylaw update (approval is pending) and efforts to resolve commercial-residential tensions on Darling Hill Road (her proposed compromise is under consideration).
Gratton’s final day was April 28. She goes to Northeastern Vermont Development Association, where she will serve as a regional planner. She will continue to serve as the project lead for the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park and the Revamp The Ville downtown master plan projects.
“I’m excited and ready for the challenge, and really happy I can continue to support Lyndon in these projects,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.