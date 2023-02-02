Lyndon Prepares To Open ARPA Application Window
LYNDON — The ARPA Advisory Committee on Wednesday set a target date of March 1 to begin taking applications for the first round of funds.

Available would be $300,000 to support area non-profits with outdoor recreation and tourism projects.

