Lyndon Prepares To Open ARPA Application Window

LYNDON — The ARPA Advisory Committee on Wednesday set a target date of March 1 to begin taking applications for the first round of funds.
Available would be $300,000 to support area non-profits with outdoor recreation and tourism projects.
Plans are for a two-month application window with a May 31 deadline, pending approval of the application and scoring system by the Select Board and Village Trustees in the next two weeks.
A handful of recreation-oriented non-profits have already expressed interest in ARPA funds.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will apply for $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system; RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena; and the Village Improvement Society will seek ARPA funds for improvements to Powers Park.
The ARPA committee did not call for caps on grant amounts.
However, there was general agreement that ARPA funds should benefit multiple organizations and that larger requests may be partially funded.
“The implied notion is don’t ask for $350,000 when the set-aside is only $300,000,” said committee member Robert Little.
Board liaisons Nancy Blankenship (Select Board) and Susan Mills (Village Trustees) suggested that additional ARPA funds could be made available for outdoor recreation and tourism based on demand.
“The [trustees] and [select board] can decide to throw in an extra $100,000 or $200,000 from a different pot,” Mills said.
It marks the first step towards the distribution of the community’s $1.7 million in ARPA funds.
It remains unclear who will review applications and how the remaining funds will be divided. Those issues will be addressed in the coming year as conversations continue.
DECISIONS TO BE MADE
Efforts to award ARPA funds began in March 2022 with the formation of the ARPA Advisory Committee.
In October, the advisory committee recommended that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism ($300,000); downtown improvements ($200,000 to $300,000); grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations ($200,000); town building improvements ($250,000); and a business competition ($120,000).
In the business competition, selected businesses would be awarded up to $20,000 to support start-up or expansion costs, and would have to invest $2 for every $1 they receive.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding.
The only non-grant funded recommendation (the town building improvements) was deemed necessary to improve the building’s access, energy efficiency, and the gymnasium.
Selected from a larger list, the five pots would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan, a recent community survey, and other guiding documents.
The Select Board and Village Trustees voiced support for the “five pot” plan in October and voted to release the first $300,000 pot in December.
In spite of those plans, questions remain.
The Select Board has discussed using a portion of ARPA funds for municipal infrastructure and deferred maintenance projects, as a form of tax relief.
However, some advisory committee members said infrastructure projects should be bonded and that ARPA funds should be put towards “transformational” projects.
Those opinions were debated Wednesday.
During one exchange, Little said, “There are other ways that deferred maintenance can be financed” to which Blankenship responded, “Right, by the taxpayers. That’s what the issue is.”
She said the Select Board does not want ARPA-funded projects to become future taxpayer burdens when the town already faces looming, expensive deferred maintenance projects (e.g. town building improvements).
“Nobody is interested in creating projects that are going to cost money in the future when we already have items that have not been taken care of, that will be the responsibility of taxpayers in the future,” Blankenship said. “If the vast majority of our community can benefit more by taking care of bigger ticket items that impact everyone, then that’s on the table for the Select Board to decide to do.”
She said the town would seek matching funds for those projects in keeping with the committee’s “bang for the buck” goal.
Even so, ARPA committee member Jared Reynolds was not supportive of putting the money towards infrastructure, saying, “it’s a poor investment of limited funding, but that’s the Select Board’s choice.”
