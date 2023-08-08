The event was conceived in response to an incident at Cobleigh Public Library in June, when a religious fundamentalist group protested an LGBTQ+ poetry reading.
In light of that event — and other incidents across the region, including protests of an LGBTQ+ event in Lancaster, N.H. — organizers said it was appropriate to stage a celebration to promote diversity and togetherness.
The planned celebration will neither be a political rally nor a strictly LGBTQ+ affair, but will send the message that “everybody is included in our community,” organizers said.
Plans called for food trucks, live music and an opening speakers. The estimated turnout is 200 to 300.
Moving the event to next year will give organizers time to address public safety and parking concerns.
During a discussion last month, Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said LPD would require assistance from other agencies to address a crowd of up to 300.
While he doesn’t expect a need for law enforcement, he said, “If there is a major issue, it’s going to take more than my three people. I need to include state police, Caledonia and Essex County Sherriffs.”
Organizers plan to have trained de-escalators on site, and Harris also requested information to coordinate with them.
“I think it’s a good idea, [de-escalators] work well. I’d just like to know who they are and what their plan if something were to come up,” Harris said.
Harris also suggested that Maple Street on the southern side of the park be closed to traffic to accommodate food trucks and provide a location for a protest zone if needed.
“I have to plan for everything, and whether it be media that is not wanted in the park or people with other views who are not wanted in the park, I can at least offer them the other side of Maple Street. Because as long as they are within their rights, we have to allow them a place as well,” Harris said.
Harris also said organizers needed to make parking arrangements.
“The only activity that we have in the downtown that has that many or more [people] is the [Stars and Stripes] Parade,” Harris said, “and we have to close the entire downtown to handle the parking [for that].”
Harris suggested that organizers contact the owners of private lots, such as the former Tap & Die/Kennametal site, to coordinate parking.
