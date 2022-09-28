Lyndon Receives $8,000 In Grant Funding To Support Public Art
A conceptual design for Sanborn Covered Bridge Riverfront Park.

The Vermont Community Foundation has awarded the Town of Lyndon two grants totaling $8,000 to help fund a public art installation on Main Street.

Those funds were awarded through VCF’s Northeast Kingdom Fund ($5,000) and Spark Connecting Community grant program ($3,000).

