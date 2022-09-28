Lyndon Receives $8,000 In Grant Funding To Support Public Art

The Vermont Community Foundation has awarded the Town of Lyndon two grants totaling $8,000 to help fund a public art installation on Main Street.
Those funds were awarded through VCF’s Northeast Kingdom Fund ($5,000) and Spark Connecting Community grant program ($3,000).
It will be the town’s first public sculpture and will be located at the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park, which is in development and expected to open in Fall 2023.
“Lyndon has wonderful murals and it felt like the right time to expand our public art offering while simultaneously improving the green space near Sanborn Covered Bridge” said Nicole Gratton, Planning Director. “The art installation is just one step of many that the Town will be taking to make the Sanborn Covered Bridge site a welcoming gateway into our community.”
The Sanborn Covered Bridge Park will provide a public outdoor space in Lyndon where neighbors and visitors can interact with a cherished historical landmark, explore Lyndon’s public art scene, gain access to outdoor recreation trails, and be welcomed to the Town of Lyndon and greater Northeast Kingdom, Gratton said.
