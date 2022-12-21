LYNDON — Efforts to spend $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds are slowly moving forward.
In a joint meeting on Monday, the Select Board and Village Trustees agreed to earmark $300,000 to support area non-profits with outdoor recreation and tourism projects.
Those funds will be made available as soon as possible once the town finalizes its application and scoring process in the coming weeks.
A handful of recreation-oriented non-profits have already expressed interest in ARPA funds.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will apply for $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system; RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena; and the Village Improvement Society will seek ARPA funds for improvements to Powers Park.
Under the town plan, ARPA dollars are intended as grant matches to provide the most bang for the buck.
The decision to release $300,000 for immediate distribution marks the first concrete step by town officials in handing out ARPA money.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday also agreed to pool their ARPA funds, which had been awarded separately, to simplify matters.
However, many questions remain.
It remains unclear who will review applications and how the remaining funds will be divided. Those issues will be addressed in the coming year as conversations continue.
Efforts to award ARPA funds began in March with the formation of the ARPA Advisory Committee.
In October, the advisory committee recommended that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Under the proposal, the town and village would divide the money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism ($300,000 to $350,000); downtown improvements ($200,000 to $300,000); grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations ($200,000); town building improvements ($250,000); and a business competition ($120,000).
In the business competition, selected businesses would be awarded up to $20,000 to support start-up or expansion costs, and would have to invest $2 for every $1 they receive.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding.
The only non-grant funded recommendation (the town building improvements) was deemed necessary to improve the building’s access, energy efficiency, and the gymnasium.
Selected from a larger list, the five pots would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan and a recent community survey.
The APRA Advisory Committee did not recommend using ARPA funds for infrastructure.
The committee felt those projects should be bonded, citing low interest rates, and that the ARPA funds be put towards “transformational” projects.
In addition, the ARPA Advisory Committee did not recommend using ARPA funds to purchase blighted or vacant properties (e.g., the Tap and Die building) and prepare them for sale and redevelopment, citing the associated costs and risks.
