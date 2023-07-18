LYNDON — Multiple roads were damaged following a weekend storm.
Town Administrator Justin Smith told the Select Board on Monday that Fall Brook Road and Little Egypt Road are both impassible due to culvert washouts.
In both cases, culverts were clogged with wood, causing water to flow through the roads, Smith said.
The washouts swept roughly 50 feet of Fall Brook Road and 1,700 feet of Little Egypt Road.
Although no one was left stranded, washouts on Little Egypt Road damaged at least one residential property, depositing mud and stone onto the front yard of 870 Little Egypt Rd.
“There’s no house damage,” Smith said. “But the lawn is destroyed, the garden is destroyed.”
Washouts were caused by a relatively minor storm on Sunday that dropped a little over three inches of rainfall on the region.
However, because the ground was already saturated, the water fed directly into waterways and caused rivers and streams to run high.
Smith said a half-dozen other roads were damaged but remained open to traffic, in some cases down to one lane.
“It’s going to take a solid amount of time to put things back together,” Smith said, noting that Little Egypt Road “will be a significant fix.”
Smith said the town has enough material on hand to rebuild the roads but will have to replenish those stockpiles to move ahead with previously scheduled projects and routine road maintenance.
There are also plans to replace smaller 15-inch culverts with larger 18-inch culverts in affected areas as part of road repairs, Smith said.
For those reasons, the highway department will undoubtedly exceed its annual budget.
However, Smith said, those costs will likely be offset by government aid, made available through the federal disaster declaration announced last week. That will require meticulous record-keeping.
“There will be a cost involved [to fix the roads], but it’s already been declared a disaster. So we have to keep track; we have to photograph; we have to inventory our materials, our labor, our use of equipment, and our contracted hires,” Smith said.
Despite the damage to Lyndon’s roads, Smith said the town was fortunate when compared to communities elsewhere in the state, where historic floods have caused catastrophic damage.
“I hate to say we’re ‘lucky,’ but we really are pretty lucky,” Smith said. “There was some road loss, but as far as houses and things like that, I’m not aware of anything at this point.”
Despite the damage, Sunday’s storm could be a small blessing in disguise.
Smith pointed to spring storms before Hurricane Irene in 2011 and explained their benefits.
“Those spring rains hit us harder than Irene,” he said. “That’s because we cleaned out our infrastructure [after the spring rains] and the water could do what it needed to do.”
He hoped work done to repair this week’s storm damage — cleaning and replacing culverts, re-digging trenches — will carry similar benefits.
“We’ll fix some of those issues, and they’ll be as clean and ready to handle the water as they can be,” he said.
