Lyndon Republican Committee Elects Leadership
State Rep. Marty Feltus waves to onlookers during the Stars & Stripes Parade in Lyndonville on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

There were no surprises at the Lyndon Republican Caucus on Wednesday.

Four incumbents were re-elected to lead the town Republican committee. They are Chair Marty Feltus, Vice Chair Kevin Calkins, Secretary Michael Codding, and Treasurer Ken Mason.

The town Progressive Caucus is slated to meet on Sept. 20 and the Democratic Caucus is scheduled for Sept. 21.

