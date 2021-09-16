Lyndon Republican Committee Elects Leadership

There were no surprises at the Lyndon Republican Caucus on Wednesday.
Four incumbents were re-elected to lead the town Republican committee. They are Chair Marty Feltus, Vice Chair Kevin Calkins, Secretary Michael Codding, and Treasurer Ken Mason.
The town Progressive Caucus is slated to meet on Sept. 20 and the Democratic Caucus is scheduled for Sept. 21.
