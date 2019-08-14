LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Rescue, Inc., (LRI) has recently received a 20-plus page feasibility study outlining options for a new ambulance facility.
A new building would be estimated to cost $1,265,000 if the land at Northern Vermont University available for $30,000 were pursued and there would be multiple grant opportunities possible to help with part of the project’s anticipated costs.
The possible next steps outlined in the study include maintaining status quo - the main facility on Vail Drive and space at the Lyndonville Fire Department, both leased and making some ‘facelift’ improvements; building a new facility; and exploring consolidation with another organization to possibly find operational and financial efficiencies.
If a consolidation is explored, the report recommends having community stakeholders, such as Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, facilitate conversations, saying the “determination benchmark for all decisions facing a consolidation effort should be: What is in the best interest of the people we serve?”
Lyndon board member Sarah Cousino expressed disappointment the report didn’t tap into analysis of a consolidation of CALEX and Lyndon Rescue, saying town officials in Lyndon had wanted that to be part of the effort.
Cousino said Lyndon officials are concerned about having been “blindsided” by the steep increase last year and another increase this year, and said, “They don’t want to see that happen again.”
With the largest population of the nine towns, Lyndon’s FY19 assessment is $260,586, followed by the second highest, Burke, at $76,619.77.
Chip Devenger, the Sutton rep on the board, said he would not want any individual town board dictating the Lyndon Rescue exploration of its best options, saying, “This is a project that all the towns are going to be paying into, not just Lyndon. It’s such an important project, I would not want any board to start setting restrictions … I’d like to decide where we’re going to go first and then figure it out.”
Monday evening, the feasibility study was discussed at an LRI board meeting, along with updates on call volumes, mechanical problems with an ambulance, and finances for the ambulance service, which serves the towns of Lyndon, Burke, Sutton, Wheelock, Sheffield, Newark, East Haven, Kirby and Granby.
The report was done by Cynthia Stuart of Stuart Consulting .
Jillian McLaughlin, LRI’s director, said Tuesday Lyndon Rescue’s portion of the study’s costs were 35 percent of the $2,535 project, or $887.25, and a Rural Business Development Grant covered $1,647.75.
Board members discussed feeling like they need more time, and options, and also discussed possible regionalization of EMS services in the future.
The possibility of a move to an expanded Lyndonville Fire Department was also discussed at Monday’s meeting.
LRI is already leasing space for its newest, and largest ambulance at the fire department on Main Street, located in the Lyndonville Public Safety Building, where the police department is also based.
“I think it can be done, it’s just a matter of is the Town interested in doing that?” said Board President and East Haven rep Delbert Reed.
Lyndon Rescue still operates from a building on the campus of Northern Vermont University (NVU), formerly Lyndon State College, where the service began.
Hosting the ambulance company on campus is desirable, pointed out Jan Clausing, the Newark board member, and Erin Rossetti, the NVU rep on the board, immediately agreed that was true.
Reed suggested sitting tight with the study in hand, and getting more answers, saying maybe by the first of the year the board will be ready to move ahead with a plan - but they need more time.
Lyndon Rescue’s home at 114 Vail Drive was built in the 1970s and no longer suits the rescue company; LRI pays $8,600 a year to the college for rent.
The report notes that LRI “covers an area of 560 square miles spanning nine towns and responding to over 1,300 calls per year with eight full-time, and 25 part-time employees on staff.”
Several times at Monday’s meeting, the per capita assessment for costs of Lyndon Rescue, $43.83 per capita compared to CALEX’s $20, was raised, as was the sharp increase in Lyndon Rescue’s rate in 2018, when a 79 percent increase was necessary to address budgeting issues.
This year, an increase of 8.6 percent was asked for, and the report notes, “Considering the current town assessment rate, and recent rate increases, there are no plans to increase the town assessments for the next five years.”
Lyndon Rescue’s 2019 operating budget is $1,044,270; the town shares make up $498,948.87, with income coming from insurance reimbursements for roughly half of the budget.
Under new ambulance station opportunities, the study identified a list of necessary components for a new building, including 5,000-6,000 square feet on one level; three ambulance bays; access to I-91 and surrounding towns; and more.
Five parcels of land were identified as potential sites for a new Lyndon Rescue facility in the report, focused on a central Lyndonville location, acreage, public water and sewer, asking price and more. No existing properties with buildings were found to meet the needs.
The five sites noted in the report are one on NVU’s campus, at $30,000, the recommended option; one at 21 Tute Hill Highway for $139,000; one at 6202 Memorial Drive for $89,000; one on Memorial drive adjacent to Kinney Drug at $800,000; and one at 566 Main St., at $125,000. Several of the properties would have homes to be removed, as well.
