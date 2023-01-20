LYNDON — Lyndon Rescue Inc. aims to address staffing concerns through better wages.
The ambulance service would increase starting EMT pay from $13 to $16 under its proposed 2023 budget.
Director of Operations Jillian McLaughlin said the Lyndon Rescue Board of Directors last year determined its starting rates were “not competitive” and that the proposed $16 per hour rate was seen as “reasonable.”
Under the proposal, annual salary expenses would go up $88,000 to approximately $608,000.
Also, in a nod to inflation, LRI would place more money in its fuel and medical supply accounts.
The total proposed budget would clear $1 million.
To offset rising costs, LRI plans to charge more for calls.
Higher billing rates would apply to commercial insurance clients, who account for 20 percent of Lyndon Rescue calls. Those covered by Medicare, Medicaid and Veterans Administration insurance would not be affected because those entities pay fixed reimbursement rates.
LRI would also eliminate EMT on-call hours. In 2022 the ambulance service placed two staff on call for transfers and surge capacity and paid them a stipend. But Lyndon Rescue determined they were not needed.
“We were able to cover everything last year [without on-call EMTs],” McLaughlin said.
The Select Board this week heard Lyndon Rescue’s budget proposal.
Board member Chris Thompson asked whether the ambulance service could use surplus funds to cover a portion of the planned increase and provide some taxpayer relief. To get that answer, the Select Board requested the organization’s total “cash on hand” figures. They will be discussed at a later date.
Meanwhile, Lyndon Rescue continues to plan for the eventual purchase of its headquarters, owned by NVU-Lyndon, or another property to serve the same purpose.
The organization has set aside $125,000 in a capital reserve account towards a building purchase.
Facility ownership would make Lyndon Rescue eligible for additional grant funding to offset taxpayer funding.
Lyndon Rescue Inc., formally Lyndon State Rescue Squad, was founded in 1972 and became a full-time ambulance service in 1996.
It has three ambulances, seven full-time members, and over two dozen part-time members.
LRI serves 13 towns, covers an area of 560 square miles, and responds to over 1,600 calls per year.
In 2009 Lyndon Rescue was named the Vermont Ambulance Service of the Year.
