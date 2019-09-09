Bun Chhoeung, a 42-year-old Lyndon resident, was accused of committing domestic assault in Newport on Sept. 1.
In the afternoon, Vermont State Police said they learned Chhoeung caused injury to a household member earlier in the day and subsequently took Chhoeung into custody. Chhoeung was lodged in Northeastern Correctional Complex for lack of $2,500 bail. He was set to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 3.
