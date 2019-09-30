Sean Santo, a 22-year-old Lyndon resident, is accused of committing domestic assault Sept. 21.
At approximately 8:20 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation at 540 Main St. in Lyndonville. Upon further investigation, Santo was charged with committing domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.