Lyndon Resident Wonders Whether Waste District Pays Its Fair Share To Town

Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District Executive Director Paul Tomasi, left, negotiates with the Lyndon Select Board at the municipal building on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Seated at right, from left to right, are select board members Fred Gorham, Dan Daley and Chris Thompson. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
The Lyndon Select Board opened negotiations toward a host town agreement with the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) Monday night.
Both sides say they would rather come to terms on an agreement now rather than become embroiled in a protracted and expensive legal battle over the interpretation of Act 78 - the state solid waste management law established by the legislature in 1978.
